UFC 242 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

And still. And now 28-0. Nurmagomedov inched closer to Jones and Nunes by submitting a game Poirier in the third round.

The first frame was classic Khabib. He hit one of his signature, lightning-fast takedowns, pushed Poirier back to the fence, and proceeded to clinch, trip and top-control Poirier all over the place. There were no choke attempts, but that vicious neck crank he used to submit Conor McGregor last October was plenty in evidence. Maybe it was just me, but Poirier looked a little like a kid who walked in to find a bear sleeping in his bed.

The second was much the same: another quick takedown, followed by Poirier pinioned in MMA purgatory. Just an endless parade of different positions designed to exhaust Poirier along the fence and on the ground and methodically help him forget why he had ever wanted to be there in the first place.

In the third, Nurmagomedov again went to the takedown well, but this time he had to fend off a serious Poirier guillotine-choke attempt. The Dagestani went on to take Poirier's back, wrap up a body triangle, soften Poirier with a few body shots and then sink in the fight-ending rear-naked choke.

Afterward, in an obvious recall of his infamous post-UFC 229 brawl, Nurmagomedov dove into the crowd—but this time, to hug UFC President Dana White. Nice touch.

Poirier had his moments. There was a big right hand in the second, plus the guillotine attempt. But the guy was outgunned. Just like everyone else Nurmagomedov has ever fought.

Who's next for Khabib? Tony Ferguson (finally)? That would be nice, but when asked afterward, the Dagestani demurred.

"Last two years have been very busy for me," he told play-by-play man Jon Anik in the cage after the fight. "I want a little bit relax. I have too much pressure on my shoulder. Give me a little time, maybe so I can rest."

Fair enough. Regardless, the next bout should be another big matchup for one of the best to ever do it.