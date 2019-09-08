Northern Ireland vs. Germany: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

TF-Images/Getty Images

Germany will be looking to rebound from defeat when they face Northern Ireland in a Group C qualifier for UEFA Euro 2020 at Windsor Park on Monday.

Die Mannschaft were beaten 4-2 at home by the Netherlands on Friday. Donyell Malen and Georginio Wijnaldum were among those who exposed vulnerabilities along the German defence.

Northern Ireland can do the same after winning all four of their group matches so far. Michael O'Neill's squad is formidable on home soil and is underpinned by the brawn of Leicester City's Jonny Evans at the back, while Steven Davies pulls the strings in midfield.

Goals from Serge Gnabry and Toni Kroos weren't enough for Germany against a Netherlands team with ample pace, power and technique in attack. Northern Ireland don't have the same athleticism up front, with O'Neill considering a change.

The 50-year-old has said Hearts striker Conor Washington is "in a good place to start," per BBC Sport. O'Neill also described potential issues with familiar starting pair Kyle Lafferty and Josh Magennis: "If you look at our striking options, Kyle (Lafferty) and Josh (Magennis) have only just sorted out their club situations and Liam Boyce is dealing with a hamstring injury."

Washington's movement, specifically his runs from out to in, can trouble a Germany defence still missing the long-striding aggression of Antonio Rudiger. The Chelsea centre-back is recovering from a knee injury, leaving Joachim Low to rely on Niklas Sule and Matthias Ginter.

Low needs more authority in midfield and can find it by starting Ilkay Gundogan. The Manchester City playmaker has the speed of thought and eye for a pass to keep Northern Ireland chasing the ball.

Gundogan has plenty of options to aim for, including in-form Gnabry, along with strike partners Marco Reus and Timo Werner. A partnership of Kroos and Gunodgan in the engine room will allow Germany to dominate possession and manufacture chances for fun.

The onus will be on Evans and Watford central defender Craig Cathcart to keep the door shut at the back. If they leave space between the lines for runners and through passes, Germany's quality in the final third will make the difference.