Nate Diaz to Fight Jorge Masvidal in UFC 244 Main Event, Says Dana White

Nate Diaz to Fight Jorge Masvidal in UFC 244 Main Event, Says Dana WhiteSeptember 7, 2019
Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will fight in the main event of UFC 244 on Nov. 2, UFC President Dana White confirmed to Brett Okamoto of ESPN on Saturday.
According to Okamoto, White also said the promotion will commission a special "BMF" title for the bout.
"BMF" is in reference to comments Diaz made following his victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 on Aug. 17, per MMAjunkie's Dave Doyle: "This is the fight game. Quit acting like this is a professional sport. (Take) whatever they want to give me? No, I'm going to take what's mine. That's what I'm talking about, the baddest motherf--ker title. I need that belt made as soon as possible."
Masvidal tweeted Friday morning he was looking to challenge Diaz for the symbolic BMF championship: (warning: tweet contains profanity):
Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter
Hey @NateDiaz209 fuck these losers. See you at MSG. #BMF title on the line #supernecessary
ESPN's Ariel Helwani reported UFC originally struggled to get Diaz vs. Masvidal across the line and shifted in a number of different directions before finally ironing out the necessary details:
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Then they tried to do Usman vs Masvidal but after Masvidal agreed they couldn’t come to terms with Usman. In fact, things got so bad with Usman that they threatened to strip him and pulled all his guest fighter duties in Abu Dhabi.
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
And then after an intense day of negotiations, they got the deal done yesterday afternoon. Five round main event. No title (except the BMF title, of course). MSG.
Masvidal is the perfect foil for Diaz. The 34-year-old is 34-13 with 15 knockouts over his MMA career.
He executed a stunning knockout of Ben Askren in his last fight, running at Askren immediately after the opening bell and connecting with a flying knee after five seconds:
After that fight, pitting Masvidal against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman would've made sense. Masvidal is the No. 3 challenger in UFC's official rankings and hasn't fought Usman before.
But Masvidal vs. Diaz is arguably the more exciting matchup. The UFC might have stumbled onto something really fun as well if the BMF belt becomes more than just a one-off special treat.
Covington Trashes Masvidal on Twitter
Weltweight title picture not looking any clearer...