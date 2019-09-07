Nate Diaz to Fight Jorge Masvidal in UFC 244 Main Event, Says Dana White

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will fight in the main event of UFC 244 on Nov. 2, UFC President Dana White confirmed to Brett Okamoto of ESPN on Saturday.

According to Okamoto, White also said the promotion will commission a special "BMF" title for the bout.

"BMF" is in reference to comments Diaz made following his victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 on Aug. 17, per MMAjunkie's Dave Doyle: "This is the fight game. Quit acting like this is a professional sport. (Take) whatever they want to give me? No, I'm going to take what's mine. That's what I'm talking about, the baddest motherf--ker title. I need that belt made as soon as possible."

Masvidal tweeted Friday morning he was looking to challenge Diaz for the symbolic BMF championship: (warning: tweet contains profanity):

ESPN's Ariel Helwani reported UFC originally struggled to get Diaz vs. Masvidal across the line and shifted in a number of different directions before finally ironing out the necessary details:

Masvidal is the perfect foil for Diaz. The 34-year-old is 34-13 with 15 knockouts over his MMA career.

He executed a stunning knockout of Ben Askren in his last fight, running at Askren immediately after the opening bell and connecting with a flying knee after five seconds:

After that fight, pitting Masvidal against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman would've made sense. Masvidal is the No. 3 challenger in UFC's official rankings and hasn't fought Usman before.

But Masvidal vs. Diaz is arguably the more exciting matchup. The UFC might have stumbled onto something really fun as well if the BMF belt becomes more than just a one-off special treat.