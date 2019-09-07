US Open Tennis 2019 Men's Final Schedule, Prediction and Prize Money

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 2019 U.S. Open will come to a close on Sunday with the men's singles final between three-time champion Rafael Nadal and first-time Grand Slam finalist Daniil Medvedev.

The Spaniard downed Italy's Matteo Berrettini in Friday's semi-finals after Medvedev had bettered Grigor Dimitrov.

The pair will face off on Arthur Ashe Stadium at 4 p.m. ET (9 p.m. BST) on Sunday, with the winner set to take home the famous trophy as well as $3.85 million (£3.13 million) in prize money.

For Nadal, it will be an environment he has experienced many times before.

Other than Roger Federer, no other men's player in history has reached as many Grand Slam finals:

For Medvedev, though, it will be a new experience. The Russian has hit a phenomenal vein of form recently and will be appearing in his fourth successive final on Sunday:

But a U.S. Open final, a Grand Slam final, is new territory for the 23-year-old, and how he handles the pressure will be crucial to whether he can cause a major upset.

Despite his recent form, few will be expecting Medvedev to win.

He is the No. 5 seed and has produced some masterful tennis over the last two weeks, while also cutting a villainous figure at times at Flushing Meadows:

But Nadal is the overwhelming favourite. He is going for his 19th Grand Slam title to put him just one short of Federer's all-time men's record.

He has reached the U.S. Open final on four previous occasions and won three times, only losing to Novak Djokovic in 2011.

Nadal's sheer relentlessness has seen him overwhelm Berrettini, Diego Schwartzman, Marin Cilic, Hyeon Chung and John Millman so far in New York, dropping just one set in the process.

Medvedev, meanwhile, has dropped four sets in progressing past Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Hugo Dellien, Feliciano Lopez, Dominik Koepfer, Stan Wawrinka and Dimitrov.

He has the form and talent to take a set off Nadal, maybe even two, but it will be a huge ask for Medvedev to win his maiden Grand Slam title against one of the greatest players of all time.

Prediction: Nadal to win in four sets.