Neymar Scores in Return from Ankle Injury as Brazil, Colombia Draw in Friendly

Neymar Scores in Return from Ankle Injury as Brazil, Colombia Draw in FriendlySeptember 7, 2019
Neymar's long-awaited return to the Brazilian men's national soccer team resulted in a goal and an assist as the Selecao drew Colombia 2-2 in a friendly on Friday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Neymar, who suffered a severe right ankle sprain during a friendly against Qatar in June, didn't wait long to make an impact.
A pinpoint-accurate corner kick found Casemiro for a powerful header to open the scoring in the 19th minute.
In the second half, Neymar found the net after Coutinho's beautiful long ball to the 18-yard box found Dani Alves, who fired a pass across to a cutting Neymar for a point-blank goal in the 58th minute.
The tally marked Neymar's first score for Brazil since November 2018 and his 61st in 98 games for the national team.
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
He's back! Neymar scores his 1st goal for Brazil since November, 2018. https://t.co/nfMyJ8MHyP
His next international goal will tie Ronaldo for second on the all-time Brazilian men's scoring list, which Pele leads with 77 goals.
That score tied the match at two apiece after two first-half goals from Colombian striker Luis Muriel, who scored on a 25th-minute penalty and a 34th-minute right-footed strike from just outside the right corner of the goal box.
Brazil dominated Colombia nearly everywhere but the scoresheet. The Neymar-led side outshot Colombia 14-10, put four shots on goal to Colombia's two, controlled possession 57 percent of the night and earned six corner kicks to its opponent's three.
Both teams have Tuesday friendlies: Brazil and Peru will face off in Los Angeles, and Colombia and Venezuela will battle in Tampa Bay, Florida.
