Neymar Scores in Return from Ankle Injury as Brazil, Colombia Draw in Friendly

RHONA WISE/Getty Images

Neymar's long-awaited return to the Brazilian men's national soccer team resulted in a goal and an assist as the Selecao drew Colombia 2-2 in a friendly on Friday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Neymar, who suffered a severe right ankle sprain during a friendly against Qatar in June, didn't wait long to make an impact.

A pinpoint-accurate corner kick found Casemiro for a powerful header to open the scoring in the 19th minute.

In the second half, Neymar found the net after Coutinho's beautiful long ball to the 18-yard box found Dani Alves, who fired a pass across to a cutting Neymar for a point-blank goal in the 58th minute.

The tally marked Neymar's first score for Brazil since November 2018 and his 61st in 98 games for the national team.

His next international goal will tie Ronaldo for second on the all-time Brazilian men's scoring list, which Pele leads with 77 goals.

That score tied the match at two apiece after two first-half goals from Colombian striker Luis Muriel, who scored on a 25th-minute penalty and a 34th-minute right-footed strike from just outside the right corner of the goal box.

Brazil dominated Colombia nearly everywhere but the scoresheet. The Neymar-led side outshot Colombia 14-10, put four shots on goal to Colombia's two, controlled possession 57 percent of the night and earned six corner kicks to its opponent's three.

Both teams have Tuesday friendlies: Brazil and Peru will face off in Los Angeles, and Colombia and Venezuela will battle in Tampa Bay, Florida.