Pro Evolution Soccer 2020: Release Date, Top Player Ratings, Features and More

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Konami will release its latest version of the long-running Pro Evolution Soccer series on Tuesday, and this year's game will go by an all-new name: eFootball PES 2020.

Despite what the name suggests, the biggest changes to this year's game don't come in the eSports department, but rather the Master League career mode and transfer system.

Gameplay tweaks include an emphasis on finesse dribbling and the introduction of the Inspire characteristic, designed to let player personalities have a bigger impact on the pitch.

Here is a look at the announcement trailer for the game, made for this year's E3 conference:

Per Scott Wilson of Give Me Sport, the demo version of the game gave a 94 rating to both Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo. They will likely be the top-rated players in the full game when it is released.

As rival EA Sports has turned its focus to online modes with the FIFA series, Konami has steered its series toward gamers who prefer career modes with a revamped Master League experience.

The introduction of legendary managers and new dialogue system should make this year's mode the most in-depth yet.

Here is a look at what's to come:

The Master League mode―and the game in general―will also benefit from more licensed top teams.

The standard global cover shows Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Manchester United are all in the game:

Konami has obtained a Serie A license, meaning all of the teams in the Italian top division will be available to play with. The Japanese designer has an exclusive partnership with champions Juventus.

Pro Evo's top calling card the last few years has been gameplay, with the game taking a slower, simulation-like approach compared to FIFA. New trapping animations and the finesse dribbling should make it easier to beat defenders, especially if the Inspire mechanic leads to better positional play from A.I. team-mates.

Defending has also received a boost, with more animations for last-ditch tackles and headed clearances. Konami has also introduced the option to commit an intentional foul, which could have a major impact on how people defend moving forward.