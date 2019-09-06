US Open Tennis 2019: Men's Semifinal TV Schedule, Start Times and Picks

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2019

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament early Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov will contest the first men's semi-final of the 2019 US Open on Friday before Rafael Nadal takes on Matteo Berrettini at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The first semi-final will not start before 4 p.m. ET (9 p.m. BST), with the men's doubles final taking place first. Nadal and Berrettini won't take the court before 5:30 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. BST).

ESPN will cover both semi-finals in the U.S., while British viewers can tune in via Amazon Prime.

Nadal earned his spot in the semi-finals with a straight-set win over Diego Schwartzman:

The 33-year-old is a three-time champion at Flushing Meadows, and with all that experience, he has to be considered the favourite for the title this year.

He faces a tricky challenge in the semi-finals, however, in the form of rising star Berrettini. The latest next-gen talent to make his mark on the biggest stage, the 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season after previously making it to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

An aggressive server who is comfortable advancing to the net, he presents something of a matchup nightmare for Nadal, who is at his best when he controls long rallies.

Even in those rallies, Berrettini can do damage:

He'll have to avoid getting drawn into lengthy exchanges with the veteran, who is nearly unbeatable when matches devolve into defensive battles. Berrettini has shown a willingness to take plenty of chances by advancing to the net early, and it will likely be his best chance of winning on Friday.

The in-form Medvedev and Dimitrov have met twice, splitting their meetings, and Saturday's first semi-final is expected to be closer than the second.

The Russian had a sensational summer and is carrying incredible form into this semi-final clash:

Both are gifted shot-makers with bags of creativity in their Arsenal, but Medvedev is the less-conventional player, which has worked to his advantage all tournament long.

Dimitrov is coming off a morale-boosting upset of Roger Federer, however, his first in eight attempts, and carries plenty of momentum into the semi-finals.

Picks: Nadal, Medvedev advance to the final.

