US Open Tennis 2019: Men's Semifinal TV Schedule, Start Times and Picks

Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov will contest the first men's semi-final of the 2019 US Open on Friday before Rafael Nadal takes on Matteo Berrettini at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The first semi-final will not start before 4 p.m. ET (9 p.m. BST), with the men's doubles final taking place first. Nadal and Berrettini won't take the court before 5:30 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. BST).

ESPN will cover both semi-finals in the U.S., while British viewers can tune in via Amazon Prime.

Nadal earned his spot in the semi-finals with a straight-set win over Diego Schwartzman:

The 33-year-old is a three-time champion at Flushing Meadows, and with all that experience, he has to be considered the favourite for the title this year.

He faces a tricky challenge in the semi-finals, however, in the form of rising star Berrettini. The latest next-gen talent to make his mark on the biggest stage, the 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season after previously making it to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

An aggressive server who is comfortable advancing to the net, he presents something of a matchup nightmare for Nadal, who is at his best when he controls long rallies.

Even in those rallies, Berrettini can do damage:

He'll have to avoid getting drawn into lengthy exchanges with the veteran, who is nearly unbeatable when matches devolve into defensive battles. Berrettini has shown a willingness to take plenty of chances by advancing to the net early, and it will likely be his best chance of winning on Friday.

The in-form Medvedev and Dimitrov have met twice, splitting their meetings, and Saturday's first semi-final is expected to be closer than the second.

The Russian had a sensational summer and is carrying incredible form into this semi-final clash:

Both are gifted shot-makers with bags of creativity in their Arsenal, but Medvedev is the less-conventional player, which has worked to his advantage all tournament long.

Dimitrov is coming off a morale-boosting upset of Roger Federer, however, his first in eight attempts, and carries plenty of momentum into the semi-finals.

Picks: Nadal, Medvedev advance to the final.