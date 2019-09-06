Canada vs. Jordan: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2019 FIBA World Cup

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

The Canada men's national basketball team finally got a World Cup win that was 17 years in the making.

After dropping its first two games at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, Canada ended Group H pool play with an 82-60 victory over Senegal on Thursday, notching its first victory at the event since 2002. Canada beat Venezuela that year before going 0-5 in the 2010 FIBA World Cup.

It wasn't enough for Canada to advance, however, as it now moves to the classification round, where it will hope to play well enough to be invited to a second-chance Olympic qualifying tournament in June.

Canada plays Jordan on Saturday before wrapping up with a matchup against Germany on Monday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the first of those two contests.

Game Information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Time: 4 a.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds (via Caesars): Canada -25.5

Preview

Although Canada may have lost to Australia and Lithuania to begin its time at the FIBA World Cup, those losses had some benefits.

"I think we got a really good look at obviously two of the best teams in the world, right?" Canada coach Nick Nurse said, according to Lori Ewing of The Canadian Press (h/t CBC). "You get a chance to see what they look like, and go out there and grind it out with them and bang against them and then you just keep playing, right? I thought we had some great stretches in both the Australia and Lithuania games, and just had too many really bad stretches."

It wasn't likely that Canada was going to beat those teams, as it would have been a big upset for it to notch a victory against either of them. So for it to play competitive games, especially its 16-point loss to Australia, that's a positive the team can take away.

Canada even led Australia by one point after three quarters. Now, the Canadians will try to use their solid showing during pool play, including their victory over Senegal, to beat Jordan on Saturday.

"We leave here with some confidence off a win, and got a couple of games to play, and we've got to go play them," Nurse said, per Ewing.

Jordan is 0-3 after losing to the Dominican Republic, France and Germany during Group G pool play. It only lost by four points to the Dominicans, but its other two losses were lopsided.

That should give Canada some optimism that it can notch back-to-back wins in a span of three days.

Entering the game, Cory Joseph leads Canada in scoring at 18.3 points per game, while Khem Birch (12.0) and Kyle Wiltjer (11.7) have also been solid contributors.