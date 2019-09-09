The Best NBA Shooter at Every Position

0 of 6

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

There aren't three sweeter words in the NBA lexicon than release, rotation and splash.

That's as true in today's three-point-hungry Association as it's ever been.

Just last season, the league's 30 teams combined for a record 27,955 triples. Of course, breaking net-shredding barriers is nothing new. Last season's mark broke the record established just one season prior.

Wilder still: That pattern repeated itself in each of the previous five campaigns, too.

It's almost a prerequisite for today's players, regardless of position, to have a three-ball. Of the 461 hoopers to log 100 minutes in 2018-19, all but 39 had at least one perimeter make. In other words, more than 91 percent connected from range at least once, and 149 buried 75 or more from the outside.

But not all shooters are created equally, which got us thinking: Who do the stat sheets say is the best shooter at all five spots?

So, we took that group of 149—minus the since-retired Dwyane Wade and Darren Collison, the dismissed Tyreke Evans and the back-to-Europe Nikola Mirotic—and evaluated them by various shooting metrics, which we'll explain later, to objectively identify each position's top marksmen.

Sounds intriguing, right? Well, let's dig in.