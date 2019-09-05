Seahawks' DK Metcalf Nicknames Himself 'Wolverine' After Knee Injury Recovery

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst ISeptember 6, 2019

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf during the second half of an NFL football preseason game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

DK Metcalf is not merely a rookie, he's also a superhero. 

According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, Metcalf proclaimed himself Wolverine during a conversation with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll in reference to his speedy recovery from knee surgery on Aug. 20. 

The second-round pick (No. 64 overall) said he feels "100 percent" and explained his comparison to the famed X-Men character.

"He doesn't stay down for long," Metcalf said. "If he gets a cut or a bruise or something, then it goes away immediately. I've been dealing with injuries for the past couple of months, and they've kind of lingered around for a little bit and then go away." 

Metcalf has the right to feel superhuman considering the slew of injuries his body has overcome even before his NFL debut. The 6'4", 229-pounder was limited to 21 career games in college due to a broken foot in 2016 as a freshman and neck issues last year as a redshirt sophomore.

However, the day after Metcalf's procedure, Carroll described it as "a minimal surgery" with "minimal findings" and asserted that the team wasn't concerned about the Ole Miss product's ability to return to action quickly.

The Seahawks open their 2019 campaign against the Cincinnati Bengals at CenturyLink Field. 

