Drew Brees: I Was Unaware of Focus on the Family's Views When I Shot Promo Video

Drew Brees: I Was Unaware of Focus on the Family's Views When I Shot Promo VideoSeptember 5, 2019
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has responded to a video he filmed for the conservative Christian group Focus on the Family that has a history of lobbying for anti-LGBTQ legislation.
Brees addressed the situation with reporters Thursday, saying he "was not aware of any of the things they said about them lobbying for anti-gay, any type of messaging, or inequality, or any type of hate-type related stuff."
He also sent out a video response on Twitter:
Drew Brees @drewbrees
Hopefully this sets the record straight with who I am and what I stand for. Love, Respect, and Accept ALL. I encourage you not to believe the negativity you read that says differently. It’s simply not true. Have a great day. https://t.co/4RdTahE7EZ
Brees appeared in a promotional video for the organization's "Bring Your Bible to School Day" event which appeared on Focus on the Family's Facebook page.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
