Drew Brees: I Was Unaware of Focus on the Family's Views When I Shot Promo Video

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 09: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints during a preseason game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has responded to a video he filmed for the conservative Christian group Focus on the Family that has a history of lobbying for anti-LGBTQ legislation. 

Brees addressed the situation with reporters Thursday, saying he "was not aware of any of the things they said about them lobbying for anti-gay, any type of messaging, or inequality, or any type of hate-type related stuff." 

He also sent out a video response on Twitter:

Brees appeared in a promotional video for the organization's "Bring Your Bible to School Day" event which appeared on Focus on the Family's Facebook page. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Saints Injury Report: Cook, Alex Anzalone Return to Practice

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Saints Injury Report: Cook, Alex Anzalone Return to Practice

    John Sigler
    via Saints Wire

    Pats CB Jackson Doesn’t Think JuJu Is One of Best WRs in NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pats CB Jackson Doesn’t Think JuJu Is One of Best WRs in NFL

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Julio Jones 'Doesn't Know' If He'll Play Sunday

    'If I'm gonna play, if I'm not gonna play, I'm trying to be out there regardless. Coming back from injury and things like that. But ultimate thing is just being ready when my number is called'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Julio Jones 'Doesn't Know' If He'll Play Sunday

    'If I'm gonna play, if I'm not gonna play, I'm trying to be out there regardless. Coming back from injury and things like that. But ultimate thing is just being ready when my number is called'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Schefter: 'It's Possible' AB Never Plays for Raiders

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Schefter: 'It's Possible' AB Never Plays for Raiders

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report