Drew Brees: I Was Unaware of Focus on the Family's Views When I Shot Promo Video

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has responded to a video he filmed for the conservative Christian group Focus on the Family that has a history of lobbying for anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Brees addressed the situation with reporters Thursday, saying he "was not aware of any of the things they said about them lobbying for anti-gay, any type of messaging, or inequality, or any type of hate-type related stuff."

He also sent out a video response on Twitter:

Brees appeared in a promotional video for the organization's "Bring Your Bible to School Day" event which appeared on Focus on the Family's Facebook page.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.