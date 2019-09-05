US Open Tennis 2019 Women's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream Info

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

The 2019 U.S. Open is one step closer to crowning a champion.

On Thursday, four players took the court in Flushing with a pair of spots in the final up for grabs. Serena Williams defeated Elina Svitolina in the first match to claim one, while Bianca Andreescu took care of business against Belinda Bencic in the nightcap.

With that, the field has been narrowed to just two players.

2019 U.S. Open Final — Sept. 7

Match: No. 8 Serena Williams vs. No. 15 Bianca Andreescu

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Serena Williams vs. Bianca Andreescu

Saturday could be a historic day in New York, as Williams will attempt to capture Grand Slam title No. 24.

Williams enjoyed another dominant victory Thursday night, defeating Svitolina in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.

She won 86 percent of her first serves (24-of-28) and recorded six aces. While piling up 33 winners on the night, she limited her mistakes to 20 unforced errors and one double fault.

Williams has dropped just one set through the first six rounds of the tournament and has won each of the last 10. Caty McNally (second round, first set) is the only one who has managed to take a set against her during this tournament.

Williams will now have the opportunity to win her first Grand Slam title since the 2017 Australian Open. This marks her fourth finals appearance in her last seven major tournaments, and she has reached this stage in back-to-back Grand Slam tournaments. She lost to Simona Halep in straight sets at the 2019 Wimbledon final.

Thursday's victory helped the six-time U.S. Open champ make history with her semifinals victory:

A victory on Saturday would not only break the tie with Chris Evert for the most U.S. Open match wins, but it would move Williams into a tie with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam titles in women's singles history.

Williams is 6-3 in nine career U.S. Open final matches. She lost to Naomi Osaka in straight sets in last year's championship round.

Meanwhile, Andreescu managed to survive a valiant effort from Bencic. Though it wound up a straight-set victory, this match took two hours and 13 minutes as the two competitors battled from start to finish.

Andreescu took the first set 7-6 (7-3), but Bencic did not go away without a fight. She jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the second set, only for Andreescu to rally and take the final five games.

This marks the first career Grand Slam final for the 19-year-old Canadian. Prior to this tournament, she had never made it beyond the second round at a major tournament. She does, however, have a pair of singles titles this year, winning at both the BNP Paribas Open and the Canadian Open.

According to Sportsnet Stats, this will be a historic matchup:

Andreescu claimed victory in her only previous meeting with Williams, which came in the Rogers Cup final on Aug. 11. Williams, who trailed 3-1 in the match at the time, had to retire in the opening set due to back spasms.