Dustin Johnson Undergoes Knee Surgery, Expected to Return for Fall Events

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2019

MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 17: Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club No. 3 on August 17, 2019 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson had to undergo surgery Thursday to correct an issue with his left knee. 

Per ESPN's Bob Harig, agent David Winkle said Johnson is expected to return for fall events on the PGA Tour after having arthroscopic surgery to fix cartilage damage. 

There was no indication during the PGA Tour season Johnson was dealing with an injury, though his performance did drop off significantly following a second-place finish at the PGA Championship in May. 

Johnson started the 2018-19 season with seven top-10 finishes in his first 11 tournaments. The 35-year-old didn't finish higher than 20th in each of his final eight events, including a last-place showing with a score of 13-over par at the TOUR Championship last month. 

"I feel good, I'm swinging good," Johnson told reporters after the third round of the TOUR Championship. "Mentally I think I'm just worn out."

Johnson is scheduled to play the WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai, China, that runs from Oct. 31-Nov. 3. 

