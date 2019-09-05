Rams' Tyler Higbee Agrees to New Contract; Reportedly Becomes Top-10 Paid TE

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday they reached an agreement with tight end Tyler Higbee on a four-year contract extension through the 2023 NFL season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the new deal will make Higbee one of the top-10 paid players at the position.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added further details:

The 26-year-old Western Kentucky product shrugged off questions a potential extension earlier in the week, saying "I do my job on the field, that will all work itself out."

"Whenever it's my turn to make the play—make the play and just prove to be reliable," Higbee told reporters. "So when we're in those situations and they need to, they're comfortable coming to me."

Higbee has established himself as a strong blocking presence for the Rams, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He's still developing as an offensive playmaker, though.

He's recorded just 60 receptions for 672 yards and four touchdowns while playing all 48 regular-season games across the past three years.

It could be difficult for him to significantly increase his production in 2019 with the continued presence of fellow tight end Gerald Everett, who tallied 33 catches and three scores last year, on the Rams roster.

Between splitting time with Everett and a deep group of wide receivers led by Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods amd Cooper Kupp, there won't be a ton of targets available for Higbee.

L.A. still felt confident enough about his development to lock him in to a long-term deal, though.