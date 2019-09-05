Louis Lancaster: 'Maverick' Jadon Sancho Has Shown 'One Tenth of What's to Come'

Michael Regan/Getty Images

A former youth coach of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho believes the youngster is only scratching the surface of his potential, and he can become a "maverick" player for England.

Louis Lancaster, who worked with the 19-year-old at Watford and is now manager of Chinese Taipei, told Sky Sports' Ron Walker he hasn't even shown one tenth of what he's capable of:

"I think he's going to continue to surprise people. His game is so fast-paced, it's very direct. When a player gets the ball, they've got a soft option, get the stats up, make the simple pass, or you can make it 75 per cent of the time but everything's forward. What you're seeing from Jadon is a 19-year-old boy with a lot of maturity.

"It's great that Gareth Southgate is giving the youth a chance, other countries use these flair players because they trust them—they can be a hero or a villain. They might not track that runner or something like that, but when it's the 89th minute, they might produce something magical.

[…] "I worked on my Pro Licence on 'what is a maverick? How do you get the best out of them?' I interviewed managers, players and mavericks themselves—and I interviewed Jadon. Even when he was younger he was completely fearless, and he always wanted to be the best player.

[…] "I'm extremely proud of what he's doing, but I don't even think you've seen one tenth of what's to come. He's going to keep pushing and pushing and pushing."

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

The star winger has started the Bundesliga campaign in fine form, scoring two goals and adding three assists already.

His dribbling and ability to create chances have been on full display:

Last season, he scored 12 goals and recorded 14 assists in the Bundesliga, but he already looks like he will smash those marks in the 2019-20 campaign.

The speedster's development has been incredible in the last few seasons. After leaving Manchester City for Dortmund in 2017, he broke out in a big way the following year and made his England debut in October 2018.

Here are his highlights from last season:

He'll contend for a starting position in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo, beginning against the former on Saturday. Competition for spots is fierce, with Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford having already proved their worth on the international stage.

Sterling is also coming off a fantastic season, scoring 17 Premier League goals, and he carries excellent form into the international break. In four outings, he has netted five times.

England have won both of their qualifying matches so far with ease, beating Czech Republic and Montenegro by a combined score of 10-1. Bulgaria sit in last place in Group A and are not expected to put up much resistance, while Kosovo have five points after three matches.