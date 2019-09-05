Son of Former Brazil Star Cafu Dies of Heart Attack During Football Match

Andre Penner/Associated Press

Danilo Feliciano de Moraes, the son of former Brazil international Cafu, died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack during a football match with friends.

Per Globo (h/t TalkSport's Billy Hawkins), the 30-year-old Danilo complained of feeling unwell just 10 minutes into the match and was transported to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo. His death was later confirmed by a friend and former team-mate of Cafu.

Cafu's former clubs AS Roma and AC Milan expressed their condolences, as did Francesco Totti:

The 49-year-old Cafu is considered among the greatest full-backs of all time and has more caps for Brazil than any other player in history (142). He won two Serie A titles, one each with Roma and Milan, as well as the 2006-07 UEFA Champions League with the Rossoneri.

With Brazil, he triumphed at the 1994 and 2002 FIFA World Cups and won the Copa America twice.

Cafu retired in 2008 and was enshrined in both the Roma and Milan Halls of Fame.