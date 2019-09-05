Gilas Pilipinas vs. Tunisia: Time, Live Stream for 2019 FIBA World Cup

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

It's been a tough five days for the Philippines at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Playing in Group D during pool play, the Philippines lost all three of its matchups to Italy, Serbia and Angola. It was a challenging group for it to be placed in, so the results weren't the most surprising.

However, the Philippines' last game was its closest as it fell to Angola 84-81 in overtime on Wednesday. That gives the Philippines some encouragement heading into the classification round.

The Philippines have two games scheduled for that round, beginning with its matchup against Tunisia on Friday. Here's everything you need to know heading into that contest.

Game Information

Date: Friday, Sept. 6

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Preview

The Philippines showed that it's capable of competing during its loss to Angola as it overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and took a three-point lead early in overtime. However, it couldn't close out the game late, with Angola going on a 7-0 run during the extra period that sealed the game.

Although the Philippines went 0-3 during pool play, coach Yeng Guiao took some lessons from his team's three losses.

"We're playing Asian level basketball and competing very well at the Asian level, but of course, the world level is different," Guiao said after the team's second loss to Serbia on Monday, according to Camille B. Naredo of ABS-CBN News. "Several notches different.

"We need certain types of players, we need the exposure to the level of play. So these are the things that I guess we need to work on. So it's a learning experience, definitely."

Tunisia went 1-2 during pool play in Group C, and it also was moved to the classification round, meaning it no longer has a chance to win the championship. Tunisia opened with a 101-62 loss to Spain before bouncing back to beat Iran 79-67. It ended pool play with a 67-64 loss to Puerto Rico.

In addition to the upcoming matchup against Tunisia, the Philippines will also play Iran on Sunday. During pool play, Iran went 0-3, so the Philippines could give it a close contest.

While the Philippines has yet to see positive game results, it's gotten some strong performances, especially from former NBA center Andray Blatche. Through three games, Blatche is leading the team in points (14.3), rebounds (8.7) and assists (3.3) per game.

Blatche, who played for the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets, could be the key to the Philippines beating Tunisia and/or Iran in its upcoming matchups, as he's poised to build off his strong showings with another pair of big performances.