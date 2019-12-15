Cole Anthony 'Out Indefinitely' with Knee Injury; UNC's Top Scorer with 19.1 PPG

Steve Helber/Associated Press

UNC freshman guard Cole Anthony is out indefinitely with a right knee injury, a major blow to the Tar Heels.

Anthony has posted 19.1 points on 36.8 percent shooting (35.5 percent from three-point range), 3.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds for the 6-3 Tar Heels.

Ranked fourth in 247Sports' composite rankings for the class of 2019, Anthony led a loaded group to Chapel Hill that also features 5-star center Armando Bacot.

That crew faced a tall task heading into the season, as UNC's top five scorers from 2018-19 all exhausted their NCAA eligibility or went to the NBA.

Anthony figures to be one-and-done himself, as the superstar guard ranked No. 2 on Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report's 2020 NBA draft big board in August.

He'll likely be lighting up professional scoreboards this time next year, but as for now, Anthony must rehabilitate his knee and potentially work his way back on the floor for the Tar Heels.

UNC could use Anthony's versatile scoring attack en route to its run to the NCAA tournament, but until he returns, the Tar Heels should rely on junior forward Garrison Brooks, senior guard Brandon Robinson and Bacot to provide more offensive production.