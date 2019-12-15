Cole Anthony 'Out Indefinitely' with Knee Injury; UNC's Top Scorer with 19.1 PPG

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 15, 2019

North Carolina guard Cole Anthony (2) drives down court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Virginia defeated North Carolina 56-47. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber/Associated Press

UNC freshman guard Cole Anthony is out indefinitely with a right knee injury, a major blow to the Tar Heels.

Anthony has posted 19.1 points on 36.8 percent shooting (35.5 percent from three-point range), 3.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds for the 6-3 Tar Heels. 

Ranked fourth in 247Sports' composite rankings for the class of 2019, Anthony led a loaded group to Chapel Hill that also features 5-star center Armando Bacot.

That crew faced a tall task heading into the season, as UNC's top five scorers from 2018-19 all exhausted their NCAA eligibility or went to the NBA.

Anthony figures to be one-and-done himself, as the superstar guard ranked No. 2 on Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report's 2020 NBA draft big board in August.

He'll likely be lighting up professional scoreboards this time next year, but as for now, Anthony must rehabilitate his knee and potentially work his way back on the floor for the Tar Heels.

UNC could use Anthony's versatile scoring attack en route to its run to the NCAA tournament, but until he returns, the Tar Heels should rely on junior forward Garrison Brooks, senior guard Brandon Robinson and Bacot to provide more offensive production.

Related

    UNC Basketball Exam Week: Grading the Post

    UNC Basketball logo
    UNC Basketball

    UNC Basketball Exam Week: Grading the Post

    Maven
    via Maven

    No. 6 Gonzaga Holds off No. 11 Arizona's Late Challenge for Win

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 6 Gonzaga Holds off No. 11 Arizona's Late Challenge for Win

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Hubert Davis on Carmichael: "It's Special, It's Different"

    UNC Basketball logo
    UNC Basketball

    Hubert Davis on Carmichael: "It's Special, It's Different"

    InsideCarolina.com
    via InsideCarolina.com

    UNC vs. Wofford Preview

    UNC Basketball logo
    UNC Basketball

    UNC vs. Wofford Preview

    InsideCarolina.com
    via InsideCarolina.com