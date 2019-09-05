Michigan State Fined Record $4.5M by Education Department in Larry Nassar Case

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Michigan State University has been fined $4.5 million by the United States Department of Education stemming from the Larry Nassar case.

Per Ingrid Jacques of the Detroit News, the school agreed to the fine and a complete overhaul of its Title IX compliance procedures as part of an agreement with United States Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

"It became increasingly clear that any process that MSU had simply was not working, and, more accurately, broken," DeVos said. "I'm very thankful for the detailed and careful approach that each of these investigations took to what had gone on there."

Jacques noted Michigan State's $4.5 million penalty nearly doubles the previous record fine of $2.3 million paid by Penn State in 2011 as part of the fallout from the Jerry Sandusky scandal.