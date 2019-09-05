Michigan State Fined Record $4.5M by Education Department in Larry Nassar Case

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and member of Michigan State's sports medicine staff, sits in court during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University said Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, that the NCAA has cleared it of any rules violations in the Nassar sexual-assault scandal. Nassar pleaded guilty to assaulting girls and women while working as a campus sports doctor for Michigan State athletes and gymnasts in the region. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Michigan State University has been fined $4.5 million by the United States Department of Education stemming from the Larry Nassar case.  

Per Ingrid Jacques of the Detroit News, the school agreed to the fine and a complete overhaul of its Title IX compliance procedures as part of an agreement with United States Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. 

"It became increasingly clear that any process that MSU had simply was not working, and, more accurately, broken," DeVos said. "I'm very thankful for the detailed and careful approach that each of these investigations took to what had gone on there."

Jacques noted Michigan State's $4.5 million penalty nearly doubles the previous record fine of $2.3 million paid by Penn State in 2011 as part of the fallout from the Jerry Sandusky scandal. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Related

    Breaking: Raiders Plan to Suspend AB 🚨

    Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock 'got into it Wednesday' and now team plans to suspend their star WR (Schefter)

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Breaking: Raiders Plan to Suspend AB 🚨

    Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock 'got into it Wednesday' and now team plans to suspend their star WR (Schefter)

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers of NFL's Half-Billion-Dollar Week 🤑

    Huge names got paid, but big money means big questions

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Winners and Losers of NFL's Half-Billion-Dollar Week 🤑

    Huge names got paid, but big money means big questions

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Fantasy Football Big Board 📋

    Our expert @TheMattCamp gives his positional rankings for Week 1

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Fantasy Football Big Board 📋

    Our expert @TheMattCamp gives his positional rankings for Week 1

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert Predictions for the 2019 NFL Season

    B/R staff takes a stab at projecting every NFL award for the upcoming season

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Expert Predictions for the 2019 NFL Season

    B/R staff takes a stab at projecting every NFL award for the upcoming season

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report