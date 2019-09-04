Canada vs. Senegal: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2019 FIBA World Cup

Uncredited/Associated Press

After dropping its first two games at the FIBA World Cup, the Canadian men's national basketball team won't be earning one of the seven Olympic berths up for grabs in the tournament.

However, the Canadians are still motivated to finish strong during their time in China.

On Thursday, Canada will conclude Group H pool play with a matchup against Senegal, which has also lost both of its games thus far at the World Cup. After this game, Canada will move on to two classification contests, which could earn it a spot in next year's second-chance Olympic qualifying tournament.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the Canada-Senegal matchup.

Game Information

Date: Thursday, Sept. 5

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds (via OddsChecker): Canada -15.5

Preview

Canada had a tough draw for the FIBA World Cup, as it was put in a challenging group for pool play. So, it wasn't too much of a surprise to see it lose 108-92 to Australia, then fall 92-69 to Lithuania.

But Canada's final game in Group H should give it its best chance to win, as Senegal has also lost to both Lithuania and Australia, dropping each game by at least 13 points.

Although Canada can't win the FIBA World Cup, it can have a chance to still qualify for the Olympics, so it will try to beat Senegal to build some momentum toward that goal.

"Obviously when you come in here, we had our sights and goals and dreams on advancing out of this pool," Canada coach Nick Nurse said, according to Lori Ewing of The Canadian Press (h/t CBC). "We knew it was going to be hard … and now you've got to continue to play, and for us, it's like this is a good hard-working group of guys with a lot of pride, that's why they're here, we've got to represent ourselves."

Canada may have lost to Lithuania on Tuesday, but Kyle Wiltjer scored a game-high 24 points and Cory Joseph added 15. And despite the results, Wiltjer helped keep a positive mindset as Canada moves on from back-to-back losses.

"Obviously not the outcome our team wanted, so we have to learn from it, this isn't the end of the tournament," Wiltjer said, per Ewing. "So we've just got to continue to be positive as a program and just continue to work."

While Canada is favored to beat Senegal, it could still be a competitive game. Senegal had similar results to Canada in its matchups against Australia and Lithuania, so this may also be its best chance to earn a FIBA World Cup victory although it also can no longer win the championship.

Xane Dalmeida has been Senegal's top performer so far, averaging 9.5 points after scoring a team-high 14 in the loss to Lithuania.