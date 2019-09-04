US Open Tennis 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Wednesday Afternoon

DOMINICK REUTER/Getty Images

Fresh from ousting top seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka in the fourth round, Belinda Bencic will be aiming to book her spot in her first Grand Slam semi-final when she faces Donna Vekic in the last eight of the 2019 U.S. Open on Wednesday.

Bencic and Vekic are first up on Arthur Ashe Stadium before Gael Monfils takes on Matteo Berrettini in the third quarter-final in the men's singles.

Rafael Nadal, now strong favourite for the title in New York after the exits of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, is the most likely semi-final opponent for the winner of Monfils against Berrettini.

The Spaniard plays No. 20 seed Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday evening.

Monday Afternoon Schedule

Women's Singles Quarter-Finals

(13) Belinda Bencic vs. (23) Donna Vekic

Men's Singles Quarter-Finals

(24) Matteo Berrettini vs. (13) Gael Monfils

Visit the U.S. Open website to see the schedule in full. Play starts on Arthur Ashe Stadium at midday ET (5 p.m. BST).

Watch the action live on ESPN2 (U.S.), ESPN Player (U.S.) and Amazon Prime (UK).

Of the four players in singles action on Monday afternoon at Flushing Meadows, only Monfils has won a Grand Slam quarter-final in the past.

The 33-year-old made the semi-finals of the U.S. Open back in 2016 and also the last four at the French Open in 2008.

His experience could give him an edge over Berrettini, who is in uncharted territory in his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final:

The 23-year-old is only making his second appearance in the main draw at the U.S. Open after his first-round exit in 2018.

Berrettini has spent almost three hours longer on court than Monfils during the tournament so far, but both players enjoyed straight-sets victories in the fourth round.

Given the pair's respective form so far in New York, Wednesday's clash should be tight and exciting, and it would be no surprise were their quarter-final to go to five sets.

Bencic against Vekic is also a tough match to call.

The No. 13 seed leads their head-to-head 2-1, but in their most recent encounter at Roland-Garros earlier this year, Croatian Vekic prevailed in straight sets.

As in the men's draw, the premature exits of well-fancied seeds like Osaka, Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep have left six-time former winner Serena Williams as the strong favourite for the 2019 U.S. Open title.

However, with the American in the other side of the draw, both Bencic and Vekic will fancy their chances of making a first Grand Slam final.