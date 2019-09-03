YouTube Stars Logan Paul, KSI Rematch Announced as Professional Fight

Rich Fury/Getty Images

YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul will step back inside the ring for their rematch Nov. 9 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, DAZN announced Tuesday.

The pair fought to a majority draw after six rounds last August. KSI was ahead 58-57 on one judge's scorecard, with the other two scoring it 57-57.

Fight promoter Eddie Hearn told ESPN's Dan Rafael that KSI and Paul received the necessary medical certification to be considered professionals. As a result, they won't need to wear headgear and will use standard 10-ounce boxing gloves.

"Thirteen months ago when the first fight took place I smirked and pondered how embarrassing it would be to stage this event in a 20,000-seat arena," Hearn said. "What I saw was a phenomenon—a sold-out arena, over 1 million pay-per-view buys but more importantly an energy of a new audience to the sport of boxing."

Paul and KSI will hold a press conference to hype up the fight Sept. 14 and have another face-to-face meeting in the United Kingdom at a date to be determined.