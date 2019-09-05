Start 'Em or Sit 'Em for Fantasy Football Week 1

0 of 9

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The 2019 NFL season is just about here.

Thursday's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field isn't just the beginning of another NFL season. It also means that another year of fantasy football is set to get underway.

After carefully assembling your roster on draft day, it's now time to set your first lineup of the season and resist the temptation to overthink it.

Every year, fantasy managers get to the precipice of a new season and start second-guessing their own decisions. They look at an unfavorable matchup and wonder whether they should bench a tailback or receiver they just spent a high draft pick on.

That's rarely a wise course of action.

Most of what we think we know about matchups is based on the 2018 season, and a lot can change in a year. You eventually may need to consider sitting high-end starters, but not on the first weekend of the season.

Now that we have that caveat out of the way, let's do something we're going to do every week during the 2019 season here at Bleacher Report: hit some of the fantasy start/sit questions asked on the B/R app.