Video: Watch Mohamed Sanu Outthrow 28 NFL QBs on 'Ditch the Playbook'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Congratulations, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers. You are the only starting NFL quarterbacks who can throw the ball farther than Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe traveled to Atlanta for B/R's Ditch the Playbook to see how many quarterbacks Sanu, who was a signal-caller in high school, could outthrow.

Sanu threw it 67 yards on his first attempt—past his own quarterback Matt Ryan's 62 yards—and then unleashed a 69-yard throw on his second attempt. Madden rankings adjuster Clint Oldenburg, who was there to see if Sanu's throw power should be higher than 72 in the game, dialed up the pressure and said they would install a package with Sanu at quarterback in Madden if he could hit 70 yards.

The Falcons receiver proceeded to throw it 71.5 yards, which was farther than 28 of the 32 quarterbacks in the league and not far behind Mahomes' 80, Allen's 77, Flacco's 74 and Rodgers' 73.

Sanu's throwing power is now fittingly in the 80s in Madden, but that wasn't all he did.

A radar gun measured one of his throws at 56 mph, which was faster than almost every quarterback in the league. It was tied with Cam Newton's mark and wasn't far off from Allen's 62.

Props to Sanu for his performance, but also to Lefkoe for the catch.