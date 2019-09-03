Video: Watch 1st Trailer for HBO's 'Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (sporting an Alabama windbreaker) talks with Alabama football coach Nick Saban at the Alabama NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Bill Belichick and Nick Saban once spent four seasons together on the same coaching staff with the Cleveland Browns in the 1990s. The two have since gone their separate ways, with each putting together arguably the greatest head coaching legacies in their respective fields. 

Now, they are reuniting to share some of their secrets.

HBO is set to debut a documentary titled Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching, which sees the two legendary coaches sit down together and talk about coaching:

Belichick has eight Super Bowl rings (as a head coach and defensive coordinator), and Saban has six national championships. If anyone knows how to win, it's these two.

The 90-minute feature will premiere on HBO on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

