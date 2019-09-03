FIBA World Cup 2019: Wednesday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images

With six teams, including the USA men's basketball national team, punching their tickets to the second round on Tuesday night, the stakes are officially high for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Next up will be the other top contenders like Serbia and Spain, who will be looking to continue their run towards the gold.

Team USA barely eked out a 93-92 overtime victory over Turkey, so it's fair to say that the field is wide open for the squad that manages to leave it all out on the floor when it's their time to shine.

Here's a quick look at the schedule for Wednesday's action in Shanghai, as well as the latest odds and predictions.

2019 FIBA World Cup Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Group D: Angola (-3.5) vs. Philippines, 3:30 a.m. ET

Group A: Cote d'Ivoire vs. Poland (-16), 4 a.m. ET

Group B: Korea vs. Nigeria (-12.5), 4:30 a.m. ET

Group C: Puerto Rico (-3) vs. Tunisia, 4:30 a.m. ET

Group D: Italy vs. Serbia (-13), 7:30 a.m. ET

Group A: Venezuela vs. China (-6,5), 8 a.m. ET

Group B: Russia vs. Argentina (-7.5), 8:30 a.m. ET

Group C: Spain (-24.5) vs. Iran, 8:30 a.m. ET

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook and all games will be live-streamed on ESPN+.

Predictions

Angola def. Philippines, 78-69

Poland def. Cote d'Ivoire, 81-76

Nigeria def. Korea, 79-70

Puerto Rico def. Tunisia, 86-77

Serbia def. Italy, 91-82

China def. Venezuela, 81-67

Argentina def. Russia, 89-77

Spain def. Iran, 92-63

Preview

Serbia and Italy are both 2-0, so only squad will remain undefeated after Wednesday's night match-up.

The Italians have played valiantly up to this point, but they likely won't be able to contend with the sheer size of the Serbs.

The Serbs have looked virtually unstoppable and are perhaps the most imposing team in the Cup considering their height and length.

They are also one of the best teams in the field because of their ball movement.

Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic, Stefan Jovic and Vasilije Micic are each averaging 6.5 assists per game.

As for Spain, they are also playing very well, with Ricky Rubio running the offense (6.5 assists per game) and Marc Gasol providing the veteran leadership.

Look for them to handily beat Iran to get ready for the next round.

