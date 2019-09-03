Report: Giovani Bernard, Bengals Agree to 2-Year, $10.3M Contract Extension

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Running back Giovani Bernard reportedly agreed to a two-year, $10.3 million contract extension Tuesday.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the new contract will give Bernard a raise from $3.4 million to $5.9 million this season and lock him in through 2021. Bernard will also get a $600,000 guaranteed bonus in March.

The veteran running back had been set to enter the final year of his contract.

Bernard, 27, is in his seventh NFL season, and all of them have been spent in Cincinnati. The Bengals selected Bernard in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft after a standout collegiate career at North Carolina.

Despite making the second-most starts of his career last season with four, Bernard actually had his least productive NFL campaign to date. In 12 games, Bernard rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns, and he also caught 35 passes for 218 yards.

Bernard set career lows in rushing yardage, receptions, receiving yardage and total yards from scrimmage (429).

In each of his first three NFL seasons, Bernard racked up at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage. He also caught 39 or more passes in each of his first five NFL campaigns.

Bernard took on a lesser role last season since Joe Mixon developed into an every-down back during his second year. In 14 games, Mixon registered 280 touches, and his 43 receptions were proof that he could get the job done on third down as well.

Mixon is expected to be the bell cow once again in 2019, but since he has missed a total of four games in his two NFL seasons, it is important for the Bengals to have a capable back like Bernard behind him to provide depth.

Rookie sixth-round pick Trayveon Williams may eventually take on the role as Mixon's primary backup, but Bernard occupies that role currently and even if he does get surpassed at some point, he will retain value as a pass-catching back in the coming years.