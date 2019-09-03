Jayson Tatum Sprained Ankle in USA's Win vs. Turkey; Injury to Be Re-Evaluated

HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty Images

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum suffered a sprained left ankle Tuesday in the final seconds of Team USA's 93-92 overtime victory over Turkey in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Tatum will be re-evaluated Wednesday. Tatum later spoke to reporters, saying he feels better than when the injury occurred. He was walking under his own power, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

