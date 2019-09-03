Jayson Tatum Sprained Ankle in USA's Win vs. Turkey; Injury to Be Re-Evaluated

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

Jayson Tatum (front) of the US holds onto the ball as Turkey's Furkan Korkmaz reaches for it during the Basketball World Cup Group E game between US and Turkey in Shanghai on September 3, 2019. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo credit should read HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)
HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty Images

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum suffered a sprained left ankle Tuesday in the final seconds of Team USA's 93-92 overtime victory over Turkey in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Tatum will be re-evaluated Wednesday. Tatum later spoke to reporters, saying he feels better than when the injury occurred. He was walking under his own power, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kemba Takes Over in OT to Help USA Avoid Upset

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Kemba Takes Over in OT to Help USA Avoid Upset

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Spida Really the Next D-Wade?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Spida Really the Next D-Wade?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Packages to Break Up the Worst Star Pairings

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Packages to Break Up the Worst Star Pairings

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Kemba Explains Biggest Difference Between FIBA and NBA Play

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Kemba Explains Biggest Difference Between FIBA and NBA Play

    Quenton S. Albertie
    via Celtics Wire