Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Portuguese Player of the Year Award for 10th Time

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Portuguese Player of the Year Award for 10th TimeSeptember 3, 2019
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Portugal's Player of the Year for the 10th time.
Ronaldo received the award Monday and celebrated it on Instagram.
B/R Football @brfootball
Cristiano Ronaldo won Portuguese Player of the Year award for a record 10th time 🏆🇵🇹 https://t.co/IJxc6yiJJo
Per Goal's Chris Burton, the 34-year-old—who first won the award in 2007—said: "This world is so fast, with the social media, the press, it's been wild. It's been an extremely complicated year on a personal level. Don't let anyone pull you down."
Ronaldo holds the record for most wins, extending his lead over Luis Figo's six.
He was also congratulated by former mentor Sir Alex Ferguson, whom he played under at Manchester United.
"You have been an absolute pleasure for me to have known, to have worked with, and to have seen you progress into the footballer you were," Ferguson said, per Rich Fay of the Manchester Evening News.
Ronaldo joined Juventus last year after nine seasons with Real Madrid, and he enjoyed a successful first campaign with the Bianconeri:
Goal @goal
Cristiano Ronaldo's first season at Juventus ⚫️⚪️ 👕 43 matches ⚽️ 28 goals 🅰️ 10 assists 🏆 Serie A ❌ Champions League ❌ Coppa Italia 🏆 Supercoppa Italiana https://t.co/1znNzcmvCF
He's already off the mark this season, too:
Premier Sports 📺 @PremierSportsTV
3-0 Juventus ⚫⚪ Cristiano Ronaldo gets his first goal of the new #SerieA campaign! 🙌 https://t.co/UojXhk8XV3
With Portugal, Ronaldo won his second international trophy, the UEFA Nations League.
The forward sat out the group stage, but after Fernando Santos' side topped Italy and Poland in League A Group 3, he returned for the finals and scored a hat-trick against Switzerland in the semi-final.
He beat fellow nominees Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva, Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix and Wolverhampton Wanderers duo Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Neves to the individual gong.
