Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Portuguese Player of the Year Award for 10th Time

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

LISBON, PORTUGAL - SEPTEMBER 02: Cristiano Ronaldo attends the Quinas de Ouro 2019 awards ceremony at Pavilhao Carlos Lopes on September 2, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)
Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Portugal's Player of the Year for the 10th time.

Ronaldo received the award Monday and celebrated it on Instagram.

Per Goal's Chris Burton, the 34-year-old—who first won the award in 2007—said: "This world is so fast, with the social media, the press, it's been wild. It's been an extremely complicated year on a personal level. Don't let anyone pull you down."

Ronaldo holds the record for most wins, extending his lead over Luis Figo's six.

He was also congratulated by former mentor Sir Alex Ferguson, whom he played under at Manchester United.

"You have been an absolute pleasure for me to have known, to have worked with, and to have seen you progress into the footballer you were," Ferguson said, per Rich Fay of the Manchester Evening News.

Ronaldo joined Juventus last year after nine seasons with Real Madrid, and he enjoyed a successful first campaign with the Bianconeri:

He's already off the mark this season, too:

With Portugal, Ronaldo won his second international trophy, the UEFA Nations League.

The forward sat out the group stage, but after Fernando Santos' side topped Italy and Poland in League A Group 3, he returned for the finals and scored a hat-trick against Switzerland in the semi-final.

He beat fellow nominees Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva, Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix and Wolverhampton Wanderers duo Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Neves to the individual gong.

