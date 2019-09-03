Video: Tiger Woods Delivers Multiple Fist Pumps Watching Rafael Nadal at US Open

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

Golfer Tiger Woods watches a match between Rafael Nadal, of Spain, and Marin Cilic, of Croatia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Tiger Woods clearly has nothing but respect for 18-time major winners.

The golfing legend, who has 15 majors himself, has made a career of chasing Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major championships and was in attendance at the U.S. Open on Monday to adamantly cheer on another 18-time Grand Slam winner.

Woods watched Rafael Nadal defeat Marin Cilic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round and didn't hold back the celebration following an incredible point from the victor in the final set:

Woods was in attendance with his son and reacted after the match:

While he struggled in the second set, Nadal eventually put Cilic away with the help of his strong serve. According to the U.S. Open's official website, he won 83 percent of his first-service points compared to 59 percent for his opponent.

He also converted 6-of-11 break points he created, proving he can win in multiple ways.

Yet, it was Woods' status as one of his idols that was on his mind after the match:

Nadal will face Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals and figures to advance if history is any indication. He holds a commanding 7-0 advantage in their head-to-head matches, meaning Woods will likely have multiple Nadal matches to watch as the U.S. Open continues.

Related

    No. 2 Rafael Nadal Beats Marin Cilic in 4 Sets to Reach Quarterfinals

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    No. 2 Rafael Nadal Beats Marin Cilic in 4 Sets to Reach Quarterfinals

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Osaka Upset in Round of 16 🚨

    Defending champion Naomi Osaka loses in straight sets to No. 13 Belinda Bencic

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Osaka Upset in Round of 16 🚨

    Defending champion Naomi Osaka loses in straight sets to No. 13 Belinda Bencic

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    US Open Tennis Results: No. 1 Naomi Osaka Upset in Early Monday Play

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    US Open Tennis Results: No. 1 Naomi Osaka Upset in Early Monday Play

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    US Open Tennis 2019: Monday Night Draw TV Schedule

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    US Open Tennis 2019: Monday Night Draw TV Schedule

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report