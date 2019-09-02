Jaguars Cancel Practices on Tuesday, Wednesday Due to Hurricane Dorian

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone speaks to the media after a NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Doug Marrone announced the team would be canceling its practices Tuesday and Wednesday due to Hurricane Dorian. 

The hurricane—formerly a Category 5—has already hit the Bahamas, and its winds up to 185 MPH have made it the strongest hurricane to ever hit the island, according to CNN.com. It is expected to turn north in the next few days and make potential landfall in Florida. 

The storm was downgraded to a Category 4 Monday morning:

Nonetheless, it has been a devastating event for the Bahamas.

"From all accounts, we have received catastrophic damage," Darren Henfield, the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs, said Monday, per CNN.com. "We have reports of casualties. We have reports of bodies being seen. We cannot confirm those reports until we go out and see for ourselves."

The storm remains on a trajectory to hit the eastern coast of Florida before moving up to Georgia and the Carolinas. 

It is unclear if the storm will affect the Jaguars' first game of the season, when they'll host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, though the game would be moved to Kansas City if necessary.

All three Florida teams are at home in Week 1, with the Miami Dolphins hosting the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, though Dorian is expected to have the most severe effects north of Miami and east of Tampa Bay.

Related

    Doug Marrone says Jags prepped LB Myles Jack for snaps at RB in 2018 due to injuries

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Doug Marrone says Jags prepped LB Myles Jack for snaps at RB in 2018 due to injuries

    James Johnson
    via Jaguars Wire

    2020 NFL Mock Draft 🚨

    @nfldraftscout drops his updated mock after Week 1 of the college football season ➡️

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    2020 NFL Mock Draft 🚨

    @nfldraftscout drops his updated mock after Week 1 of the college football season ➡️

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Could Trent Williams Pull a Luck?

    Star OL has a lot in common with Andrew Luck, and that should terrify Redskins

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Could Trent Williams Pull a Luck?

    Star OL has a lot in common with Andrew Luck, and that should terrify Redskins

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    10 Things We Can't Wait to See This Season

    @MikeTanier gets you hyped for Week 1 🙌

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    10 Things We Can't Wait to See This Season

    @MikeTanier gets you hyped for Week 1 🙌

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report