Jaguars Cancel Practices on Tuesday, Wednesday Due to Hurricane Dorian

The Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Doug Marrone announced the team would be canceling its practices Tuesday and Wednesday due to Hurricane Dorian.

The hurricane—formerly a Category 5—has already hit the Bahamas, and its winds up to 185 MPH have made it the strongest hurricane to ever hit the island, according to CNN.com. It is expected to turn north in the next few days and make potential landfall in Florida.

The storm was downgraded to a Category 4 Monday morning:

Nonetheless, it has been a devastating event for the Bahamas.

"From all accounts, we have received catastrophic damage," Darren Henfield, the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs, said Monday, per CNN.com. "We have reports of casualties. We have reports of bodies being seen. We cannot confirm those reports until we go out and see for ourselves."

The storm remains on a trajectory to hit the eastern coast of Florida before moving up to Georgia and the Carolinas.

It is unclear if the storm will affect the Jaguars' first game of the season, when they'll host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, though the game would be moved to Kansas City if necessary.

All three Florida teams are at home in Week 1, with the Miami Dolphins hosting the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, though Dorian is expected to have the most severe effects north of Miami and east of Tampa Bay.