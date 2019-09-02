Aaron Rodgers: Packers Offense Has 'A Lot of Room to Grow' Ahead of Bears Opener

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

With a new head coach and system for the first time in his career as a starter, Aaron Rodgers enters the 2019 season with all eyes on his offense.

The seven-time Pro Bowler wants everyone to know the transition will be a process.

"I think everybody needs to understand this is going to be the first iteration of our offense, and because it's a new scheme and there are new pieces, this is going to grow from this point," Rodgers told reporters Sunday.

"I'm excited about the stuff we have in and the stuff we've been working on in camp. There's going to be even more. I think that's the exciting part. I like the foundational start for this offense. I think it could be tough to stop because of the stress it puts on defense with their eye control and pattern-reading and reading the alignments. But we have a lot of room to grow from what we put on the field on Thursday."

The Packers hired Matt LaFleur to replace Mike McCarthy this offseason. McCarthy was the Packers' head coach and ran their offense for Rodgers' first 11 seasons as an NFL starter.

