UFC's Frankie Edgar 'Game' to Fight Conor McGregor 'Any Weight, Any Time'

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar is eager to fight Conor McGregor when the latter returns to MMA and said he is prepared to do so at any weight.

Edgar spoke to TMZ Sports about a potential showdown with The Notorious (warning: contains profanity):

Asked what message he would send to McGregor, Edgar said: "Hey, lets stop faking the funk, man. Don't just say it. Lets follow through on it and get it done. I'm game. Like I said, any weight, any time. We could really do it anywhere. That's a fight you get remembered for."

The 37-year-old—who failed to prise the featherweight title off Max Holloway in his last fight—added that he would "obviously delay" his plans to fight at bantamweight to take on McGregor.

Edgar said McGregor would have a size advantage over him at any weight, and he would even go up to welterweight if his opponent wanted.

McGregor intends to return to MMA after announcing his retirement from the sport for the second time in March this year.

He recently told ESPN's Ariel Helwani that Edgar is among the opponents he most wishes to fight next:

On the 31-year-old's comments, Edgar added: "It gave me hope that maybe I could get a fight with him. I've been trying to fight this guy for a really long time."

McGregor has been inspired to return to the UFC after witnessing several other comebacks of late:

The Irishman's most recent fight was in October last year, when he suffered the fourth defeat of his MMA career in a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He is recovering from a broken left hand, but he wants to fight in 2019.

On whether they could fight this year, Edgar said he would be prepared to step into the Octagon with the Irishman "tomorrow."

With both men willing to face off, it seems there may be little in the way of arranging a fight between them once McGregor is fit again.