US Open Tennis 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Monday Afternoon

TPN/Getty Images

World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will be back in action at the 2019 U.S. Open on Monday and will continue the defence of her title with a fourth-round clash against Belinda Bencic.

The top women's seed will be followed on Arthur Ashe Stadium by No. 6 men's seed Alexander Zverev, who can reach his first U.S. Open quarter-final by beating Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

Elsewhere in Monday afternoon's action at Flushing Meadows, Donna Vekic will face Julia Goerges, and Russia's Andrey Rublev is set to go up against Matteo Berrettini.

Monday Afternoon Schedule

Men's Singles Fourth Round

(6) Alexander Zverev vs. (20) Diego Schwartzman

Andrey Rublev vs. (24) Matteo Berrettini

Women's Singles Fourth Round

(1) Naomi Osaka vs. (13) Belinda Bencic

(23) Donna Vekic vs. (26) Julia Goerges

Visit the U.S. Open website to see the schedule in full. Play starts on Arthur Ashe Stadium at midday ET (5 p.m. BST) and on Louis Armstrong Stadium at 11 a.m. ET (4 p.m. ET).

Watch the action live on ESPN2 (U.S.), ESPN Player (U.S.) and Amazon Prime (UK).

Osaka, 21, produced a brilliant display in the last round to beat 15-year-old Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-0, but she made headlines for her remarkable sportsmanship after the match:

The defending champion must now refocus to get past Bencic, who has already beaten her twice this year at the Madrid Open and Indian Wells.

As the top seed, Osaka always had a good chance of making a successful defence of her U.S. Open title and winning her third Grand Slam.

The Japanese player's chances have been boosted even further, though, by the fact that a number of top-10 seeds have fallen by the wayside earlier than expected:

The draw seems to be opening up for a potential repeat of last year's final between Osaka and Serena Williams.

But Bencic, 22, is a dangerous opponent, and she will be confident she can cause an upset against Osaka given her record against her this year.

Zverev, meanwhile, has been widely tipped as men's tennis' next big name for some time now, but his Grand Slam performances have been largely disappointing.

Al Bello/Getty Images

The 22-year-old's only quarter-final appearances have come in the French Open, and this year is the first time he has got as far as the fourth round in New York.

The German has not had it easy so far at the 2019 U.S. Open, with his three victories over Radu Albot, Frances Tiafoe and Aljaz Bedene all coming in over three hours.

And in all likelihood, if Zverev beats Schwartzman, Rafael Nadal will be his opponent in the quarter-finals.

But a place in a U.S. Open quarter-final would be another key marker of progress for Zverev, and although he is likely to be fatigued, he has the quality to prevail on Monday.