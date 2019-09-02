Lithuania vs. Canada: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2019 FIBA World Cup

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Group H of this year's FIBA World Cup features two top-level teams—Lithuania and Australia.

On Thursday, those two teams will face off in the biggest matchup for the group during pool play. However, each will play another game before that contest, likely with both improving to 2-0 before going head-to-head.

After opening World Cup play with a dominant win over Senegal, Lithuania will play Canada on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Australia will take on Senegal on the same day.

Lithuania should be one of the stronger teams in this year's FIBA World Cup, but Canada will likely be a credible opponent. Here's everything you need to know heading into that matchup.

Game Information

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 3

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds (via Caesars): Lithuania -340 (bet $100 to win $29.41), Canada +260 (bet $100 to win $260)

Preview

Lithuania was in control for its entire victory over Senegal to open the FIBA World Cup. It allowed no more than 14 points in any of the quarters, and it had built a 27-point lead by halftime.

There were seven Lithuanian players who scored double-digit points in that win, including three who tallied a game-high 13—Mantas Kalnietis, Domantas Sabonis and Jonas Valanciunas. And although it was lopsided, Lithuania believed that was because of the execution on its end.

"I don't think it was an easy game," Kalnietis said, according to EuroHoops.net. "Our concentration and mental state made it easier. We were motivated and that gave us the advantage."

In the early years of the FIBA World Cup, Lithuania was never a strong contender. However, it placed third in the 2010 tournament, then again reached the third-place game in 2014 but lost to France to finish fourth.

Lithuania has a chance to have another strong showing in this year's World Cup, especially if it can close pool play with wins over Canada and Australia.

Canada lost to Australia in its first game of the FIBA World Cup, falling 108-92. Khem Birch scored 18 points and Kevin Pangos added 14, but Canada was outscored 32-15 in the fourth quarter to drop its opener.

"We don't really have a choice other than to learn what we can from [that] game and pick ourselves up and come out and play," Canada coach Nick Nurse said, according to Lori Ewing of The Canadian Press (h/t CBC). "For us, we would have probably thought we would have to win the first two [games] to have any chance—and obviously the third [against Senegal on Thursday]."

It's still early in the World Cup, but this matchup could give a strong indication about how these two teams will fare the rest of the way. And while Lithuania is the favorite, this should be one of the more competitive games during pool play and potentially go down to the wire.