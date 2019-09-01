Gareth Bale Brace Leads Real Madrid Back to Draw 2-2 vs. Villareal in La Liga

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Gareth Bale scored twice and was sent off in stoppage time as Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw by Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica in La Liga on Sunday.

Bale hit back to answer goals from Gerard Moreno and Moi Gomez, but he also committed two fouls in stoppage time to earn a pair of yellow cards and a late dismissal.

The stalemate is Los Blancos' second in as many matches following last week's 1-1 draw at home to Real Valladolid. Even so, Bale's goals helped Real take a point despite being without injured stars Eden Hazard, James Rodriguez, Isco and Marco Asensio.

What's Next?

Real host Levante on Saturday, September 14, while Villarreal will be in Leganes on the same day.

