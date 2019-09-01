Cowboys Rumors: 'Significant Ground to Cover' in Ezekiel Elliott Contract Talks

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Despite an increasing optimism on both sides, there is reportedly "significant ground to cover" in contract discussions between the Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reported that there remain "significant differences" between the two sides. The Cowboys have made Elliott an offer that would make him the second-highest-paid running back in the NFL behind Todd Gurley. Elliott is seeking to become the league's highest-paid player at his position.

Both parties are hoping to have a deal in place before the Cowboys open their 2019 season next Sunday against the New York Giants. Elliott has held out throughout training camp and the preseason in hopes of striking a long-term deal. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract.

The Cowboys could fine Elliott upwards of $1 million for the time he's missed so far during camp, and he would begin forfeiting game checks should the holdout continue into the regular season. Elliott rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns while adding a team-high 77 receptions for 567 yards and three scores out of the backfield in 2018. He has made the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro team in two of his three NFL seasons.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that he expects Elliott's holdout to continue into the regular season.

"I'm operating as though right now he's going to miss regular season games," Jones said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "My entire expectation for what we're putting together as a team right now would anticipate with him holding out ... that he's going to miss games. I just accept that."

The Cowboys have only two other running backs on their roster, rookie Tony Pollard and veteran Alfred Morris. Pollard will likely get the start in Week 1 if Elliott remains unsigned after the Memphis product had a stellar preseason.