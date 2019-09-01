FIBA World Cup 2019 Results: Sunday Group Scores, Highlights and Reaction

HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty Images

The favorites took care of business on Day 2 of the 2019 FIBA World Cup, as Team USA, Australia, Greece, Brazil and France all came away with wins.

Donovan Mitchell led the Stars and Stripes with 16 points in a 21-point win over the Czech Republic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 10 in a 25-point triumph for Greece over Montenegro. The biggest win of the day went to Lithuania, who demolished Senegal by 54 points to send a warning sign to Australia and Canada.

Here are Sunday's full results:

Group E

Turkey 86-67 Japan

Czech Republic 67-88 USA

Group F

New Zealand 94-102 Brazil

Greece 85-60 Montenegro

Group G

Dominican Republic 80-76 Jordan

France 87-74 Germany

Group H

Canada 92-108 Australia

Senegal 47-101 Lithuania

For full results, standings and schedule, visit the tournament's official website.

Balance was key for the Americans, who finished with four players who scored double-digit points, led by Mitchell's 16.

Celtics talent Jayson Tatum set the tone in the first half, aggressively attacking the basket and playing some excellent defence:

Team-mate Kemba Walker would finish with 13 points, while Harrison Barnes of the Kings had 14. Mitchell, the team's top scorer, led all players with more than 25 minutes on the floor.

Tomas Satoransky scored 17 for the Czechs, who held their own against the tournament favorites and will like their chances against both Turkey and Japan.

Antetokounmpo had a quiet game for Greece, who were never troubled by Montenegro and won on the strength of their bigs. Former NBA prospect Georgios Papagiannis scored 15 points, while Euroleague star Georgios Printezis led the way with 16 points.

Antetokounmpo's top highlight came on the defensive end:

Matthew Dellavedova scored 24 for Australia in a win over Canada that looked a lot more lopsided on paper than it was in real life. After a strong first half from the Boomers, the Canadians stormed back to take the lead, before Australia pulled away again in the final quarter.

NBA star Patty Mills and Andrew Bogut, who returned to Australia last year after a solid career in the States, combined for this lovely alley-up:

While both teams will be confident they can make it out of Group H, they could face a serious challenge from Lithuania, who held Senegal to the lowest point total of the day. Not a single Senegalese player scored double-digit points.

Longtime Cavaliers star Anderson Varejao reminded fans of his talents in Brazil's win over New Zealand, showing off some nifty skills:

France survived a serious challenge from neighbors and rivals Germany, with Evan Fournier scoring 26 in a four-point win.