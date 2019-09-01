Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece Cruise Past Montenegro at 2019 FIBA World Cup

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece opened their FIBA World Cup in style.

Behind the Milwaukee Bucks superstar's 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist in just 16 minutes of game time, Greece cruised to an 85-60 victory over Montenegro. Georgios Printezis led the Greeks with 16 points, while Georgios Papagiannis added 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.