Look: Andrew Luck Takes out Full-Page Ad Thanking Colts Fans After Retirement

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck took out a full-page advertisement in the Indianapolis Star on Sunday morning thanking Colts fans for their support over the years.

Luck, 29, stunned the NFL world by retiring this summer, cutting short a promising career after one of his best years. He cited a relentless string of injuries and the painful process of rehabilitation as the reason for his retirement, saying they stole the joy of playing.

"I haven't been able to live the life I want to live," he said at a press conference, per Benjamin Hoffman and . "It's taken the joy out of this game. The only way forward for me is to remove myself from football and this cycle I've been in."

The news broke during a Colts preseason game, with fans at Lucas Oil Stadium learning of his decision. Some of those fans booed Luck as he left the field, a moment that he would later say hurt his feelings. But in a classy gesture, he thanked fans anyway on Sunday.