Complete List of Dolphins' 2020, 2021 Draft Picks After Laremy Tunsil Trade

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 31, 2019

DAVIE, FL - FEBRUARY 04: Chris Grier General Manager of the Miami Dolphins speaks during a press conference as he introduces Brian Flores as the new Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on February 4, 2019 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins landed a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round selection and a 2021 second-round choice from the Houston Texans in exchange for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills, according to Adam H. Beasley and Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

The rebuilding Dolphins may be dead-last on the Caesars Palace odds ledger to win the Super Bowl at 300-1, but the future looks bright with a massive number of picks thanks to their significant rebuild.

Field Yates of ESPN provided the entire list of selections that the Dolphins have in 2020: 

Miami hasn't given up any of its 2021 picks, so the Dolphins will have at least nine (one for each round plus the two Houston sent along) that year.

The Dolphins may be destined to finish as the NFL's worst team in the league, but they're in line to make significant moves in what looks like a loaded 2020 draft class featuring a few potential franchise quarterbacks, a stud wide receiver, and some excellent offensive tackles and edge-rushers.

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert figure to lead the signal-callers in some order. Luke Easterling of Draft Wire has the two going first and fourth in his early mock, respectively, and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed them eighth and 13th.

If the Dolphins decide they want to build around second-year pro Josh Rosen, who they acquired for a second-round pick in April, they can look toward players like Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy or Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young.

Regardless of what general manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins decide, they have a significant amount of options given their acquired draft capital. Evan Silva of Establish the Run explained why the complete rebuild was the right way to go:

We'll see what the future has in store, but as for this season, the Dolphins open up the 2019 campaign at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 8.

