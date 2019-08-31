Brett Veach Says Chiefs Will 'Take a Peek' at LeSean McCoy After Bills Release

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said the team will "take a peek" at LeSean McCoy after the veteran running back was released by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

"I'm sure he's a guy we'll take a peek at and we kind of have a rapport with," Veach said, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.