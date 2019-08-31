Brett Veach Says Chiefs Will 'Take a Peek' at LeSean McCoy After Bills Release

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2019

ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 29: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills on the field before a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at New Era Field on August 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo beats Minnesota 27 to 23. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said the team will "take a peek" at LeSean McCoy after the veteran running back was released by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

"I'm sure he's a guy we'll take a peek at and we kind of have a rapport with," Veach said, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

