J.J. Watt Says He Learned of Texans' Laremy Tunsil Trade from Kid on Golf Course

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Houston Texans made calls across the NFL on Saturday but didn't call J.J. Watt to clue him in on all the trade action.

"Kid on the golf course just broke news to me about my own team," the All-Pro defensive end tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Watt's tweet was sent 33 minutes after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Houston sent "a huge package of picks, including a first-rounder" to Miami for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills, pending physicals.

Earlier in the day, the Texans traded defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle.

Watt, meanwhile, had been enjoying his day and was seemingly oblivious:

Watt won't be as relaxed once Houston's regular season opens Monday, Sept. 9, in New Orleans. The 30-year-old Pro Bowler led the team with 16.0 sacks last season and will be expected to bring just as much if not more production without Clowney along the defensive line.