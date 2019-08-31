J.J. Watt Says He Learned of Texans' Laremy Tunsil Trade from Kid on Golf Course

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 31, 2019

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 08: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Houston Texans made calls across the NFL on Saturday but didn't call J.J. Watt to clue him in on all the trade action.

"Kid on the golf course just broke news to me about my own team," the All-Pro defensive end tweeted Saturday afternoon. 

Watt's tweet was sent 33 minutes after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Houston sent "a huge package of picks, including a first-rounder" to Miami for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills, pending physicals. 

Earlier in the day, the Texans traded defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle.

Watt, meanwhile, had been enjoying his day and was seemingly oblivious: 

Watt won't be as relaxed once Houston's regular season opens Monday, Sept. 9, in New Orleans. The 30-year-old Pro Bowler led the team with 16.0 sacks last season and will be expected to bring just as much if not more production without Clowney along the defensive line.    

Related

    Laremy Tunsil Mic'd Up vs. Colts 🎥

    Texans newest OT had a hot mic in Indy last season

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Laremy Tunsil Mic'd Up vs. Colts 🎥

    Texans newest OT had a hot mic in Indy last season

    Miami Dolphins
    via YouTube

    Kenny Stills' Amazing Game vs. Bucs 🎥

    Watch Stills go for 180 yards and a TD vs. Buccaneers

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Kenny Stills' Amazing Game vs. Bucs 🎥

    Watch Stills go for 180 yards and a TD vs. Buccaneers

    NFL
    via YouTube

    Texans Reportedly Trade for LT Tunsil, WR Stills

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Texans Reportedly Trade for LT Tunsil, WR Stills

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pats Cut WR Demaryius Thomas

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Pats Cut WR Demaryius Thomas

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report