Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi Cut by Browns; Was Homeless Before Preseason Tryout

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

One of the brighter stories of the NFL preseason has come to an end after the Cleveland Browns waived receiver Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi.

Sheehy-Guiseppi lied about knowing vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith to get himself into an invite-only tryout this offseason, per Scott Patsko of Cleveland.com. He apparently did enough to earn a trip to training camp but wasn't able to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

The 24-year-old turned heads in the tryout with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, and that speed was apparent on the field as well.

He came through with an 86-yard punt return for a touchdown in Week 1 of the preseason against the Washington Redskins before being bombarded by teammates in the end zone:

Sheehy-Guiseppi also caught two passes for 12 yards against Washington, but he only made one more catch in the entire preseason. He also failed to make much more of an impact on special teams outside of an 18-yard punt return in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the Browns trading for Taywan Taylor and retaining 24-year-old receiver Damion Ratley, there were limited roster spots available behind starters Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

The Phoenix College product could potentially join the practice squad in Cleveland but will first need to clear waivers.