Laquon Treadwell Rumors: Vikings to Release WR If Unable to Find Trade Partner

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly set to release wide receiver Laquon Treadwell if they don't find a trade partner ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to finalize their 53-man roster for the 2019 season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update.

Treadwell said Thursday he wasn't overly concerned about his fate with the Vikings.

"I'm not worried about (possibly being cut)," he told reporters. "I have no worries. I'm like Lion King. Hakuna Matata. Honestly, I don't. I just go out there and just continue to win. ... Win my reps, win my one-on-ones, win on blocking. That's about it."

The 24-year-old Chicago native failed to provide much return on investment after Minnesota selected him with the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

Treadwell tallied 56 receptions for 517 yards and one touchdown in 40 appearances across three years with the Vikes. He was tied for the team high with eight catches in this year's preseason.

His disappointing NFL production came after a standout career at Ole Miss highlighted by 21 touchdowns in 35 collegiate games. He caught 82 passes for 1,153 yards and 11 scores in his final year with the Rebels.

Treadwell's biggest issue is an inability to make plays down the field. His 9.23 yards per reception over the past three years is tied for 123rd out of 127 players with at least 50 catches, per Pro Football Reference.

His first-round pedigree should help him land a fresh start with a new organization as a free agent if he's not traded. He's a long shot to make a significant impact in 2019, though.