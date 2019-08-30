Raiders Rumors: Mike Glennon Wins Backup QB Job, Nathan Peterman Will Be No. 3

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders are expected to carry three quarterbacks during the 2019 regular season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Glennon will be the backup to Derek Carr, and Nathan Peterman is expected to remain with the team.

