Raiders Rumors: Mike Glennon Wins Backup QB Job, Nathan Peterman Will Be No. 3

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 31, 2019

Oakland Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon in action against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders are expected to carry three quarterbacks during the 2019 regular season. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Glennon will be the backup to Derek Carr, and Nathan Peterman is expected to remain with the team. 

                                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

