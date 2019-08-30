Dodgers' Max Muncy Says MRI on Wrist Injury Revealed 'Crack;' Could Miss 2 Weeks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 30, 2019

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 28: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after being hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on August 28, 2019 in San Diego, California. Muncy left the game after being examined by trainers. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is optimistic his injured wrist will heal and that he'll be back in the lineup within two weeks.

Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, Muncy said an MRI revealed "a crack" in his right wrist and that he could return within one or two weeks.

Muncy was injured when he was hit by a Matt Strahm pitch in the fifth inning during Wednesday's 6-4 win over the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters he expected to keep Muncy out at least until next week even if the team received good news on his test results.

Rosters expand to 40 players Sept. 1, though Los Angeles announced Friday that Muncy was placed on the 10-day injured list. Kristopher Negron was activated from the IL to take Muncy's spot on the 25-man roster.

The Dodgers entered Friday with a commanding 19-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West. Their 88-48 record is the second-best in Major League Baseball, trailing only the New York Yankees' 88-47 mark.

Muncy has been an integral part of their success in 2019. The 29-year-old ranks second on the team with 33 homers, 87 RBI, a .375 on-base percentage and a .525 slugging percentage.

