Dodgers' Max Muncy Says MRI on Wrist Injury Revealed 'Crack;' Could Miss 2 Weeks

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is optimistic his injured wrist will heal and that he'll be back in the lineup within two weeks.

Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, Muncy said an MRI revealed "a crack" in his right wrist and that he could return within one or two weeks.

Muncy was injured when he was hit by a Matt Strahm pitch in the fifth inning during Wednesday's 6-4 win over the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters he expected to keep Muncy out at least until next week even if the team received good news on his test results.

Rosters expand to 40 players Sept. 1, though Los Angeles announced Friday that Muncy was placed on the 10-day injured list. Kristopher Negron was activated from the IL to take Muncy's spot on the 25-man roster.

The Dodgers entered Friday with a commanding 19-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West. Their 88-48 record is the second-best in Major League Baseball, trailing only the New York Yankees' 88-47 mark.

Muncy has been an integral part of their success in 2019. The 29-year-old ranks second on the team with 33 homers, 87 RBI, a .375 on-base percentage and a .525 slugging percentage.