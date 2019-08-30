Browns News: QB David Blough Traded to Lions for 2022 7th-Round Draft Pick

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday they traded quarterback David Blough to the Detroit Lions for a pick swap in the 2022 NFL draft. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the selections as seventh-rounders.

Blough faced the Lions on Thursday. The rookie out of Purdue completed 11 of 17 passes for 115 yards with two interceptions and was 25-of-43 for 271 yards and two scores with two picks this preseason.

The undrafted 24-year-old started all four seasons in college and completed 66.0 percent of his passes for 3,705 yards and 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions during his senior year. He threw for eight yards per attempt.

Blough was fourth on the Browns' depth chart behind Baker Mayfield, Drew Stanton and Garrett Gilbert, so he didn't figure to make the team with the deadline for 53-man roster cutdowns looming at 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

Blough, however, joined a franchise that has four other quarterbacks: starter Matthew Stafford, Josh Johnson, Luis Perez and Tom Savage.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press provided insight on the Lions' backup quarterback situation:

"Either Tom Savage or Josh Johnson will serve as Matthew Stafford's primary backup this season, and it's unclear if the Lions plan to keep Blough on their 53-man roster or try and develop him on the practice squad.

"Luis Perez signed this week and played one series Thursday as the Lions' No. 3 quarterback (Stafford did not play in the game), and the Lions have also had David Fales and Connor Cook on their roster since the end of the 2018 season.

"Lions general manager Bob Quinn, speaking to reporters before Thursday's game, acknowledged he has taken 'very much a year-by-year' approach to the backup quarterback spot during his four seasons as GM, and would like to find a more permanent No. 2."

For what it's worth, Savage is listed as the backup with Johnson listed as "other." The third-string spot is empty. Perez, who played for the AAF's Birmingham Iron before the league folded, is not on the chart.

We'll see how it shakes out, but Stafford is set to lead the Lions for their 11th straight season, which begins Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Arizona Cardinals.