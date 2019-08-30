La Liga Table 2019 Week 3: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao went top of La Liga after beating Real Sociedad 2-0 in the Basque derby at San Mames on Friday. Inaki Williams got on the scoresheet for Athletic, who won for the second time in three matches.

Earlier, Denis Suarez scored a late equaliser for Celta Vigo to ensure Sevilla dropped points for the first time this season. Franco Vazquez had given the leaders the advantage with nine minutes remaining at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. However, the hosts couldn't see the result out.

Friday Scores

Sevilla 1-1 Celta Vigo

Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Real Sociedad

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Athletic Bilbao: 3, 2, +3, 7

2. Sevilla: 3, 2, +3, 7

3. Atletico Madrid: 2, 2, +2, 6

4. Real Madrid: 2, 1, +2, 4

5. Real Valladolid: 2, 1, +1, 4

6. Alaves: 2, 1, +1, 4

7. Osasuna: 2, 1, +1, 4

8. Celta Vigo: 3, 1, -1, 4

9. Real Sociedad: 3, 1, -1, 4

10. Barcelona: 2, 1, +2, 3

11. Levante: 2, 1, 0, 3

12. Mallorca: 2, 1, 0, 3

13. Villarreal: 2, 0, -1, 1

14. Granada: 2, 0, -1, 1

15. Eibar: 2, 0, -1, 1

16. Getafe: 2, 0, -1, 1

17. Valencia: 2, 0, -1, 1

18. Espanyol: 2, 0, -2, 1

19. Leganes: 2, 0, -2, 1

20. Real Betis: 2, 0, -4, 0

Sevilla had done most of the running on home soil against Celta, but it took until the 81st minute for the industry to be rewarded. The goal owed everything to Ever Banega's accuracy and technique from set pieces, with the playmaker lifting a free-kick onto the head of fellow Argentina international Vazquez.

To their credit, the visitors didn't mourn the setback for long. Instead, Celta put together a slick move involving Santi Mina threading an inch-perfect pass through the middle for Suarez, who finished after some deft footwork.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Suarez endured a campaign to forget last season when he wasted six months on a forgettable loan spell with Arsenal. However, the 25-year-old has always been a gifted technician capable of bringing magic to the final third.

Returning to his boyhood club already appears to be reviving Suarez's career.

Athletic needed just 11 minutes to take the lead against their derby rivals. The goal came from Williams on what was a landmark night for the club's attacking talisman:

It was 2-0 after 28 minutes when Raul Garica struck from the edge of the area. The former Atletico Madrid forward has made a habit of punishing this opposition:

Sociedad appeared to have a route back into the game when Alexander Isak found the net two minutes after the hour mark. Mikel Merino played him in, but the striker who joined Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in the summer saw his effort chalked off after VAR revealed he was offside.

The away team barely threatened again, despite Merino pulling the strings imperiously at the tip of midfield. It means Athletic's noteworthy start to the new campaign will continue.

A front-loaded team boosted by the complementary pace and power of Williams, Garcia and Aritz Aduriz up top looks capable of producing many more impressive results and challenging for a top-four finish.