Simone Biles' Brother Tevin Facing Murder Charge After Shooting in Cleveland

Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of United States gymnast and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder stemming from a New Year's Eve shooting in Ohio, according to Ryan Gaydos of Fox News.

Per Gaydos, Biles-Thomas was charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and one count of perjury Thursday.

WKYC reported an altercation broke out at a Cleveland apartment after an "uninvited group" showed up to a party on New Year's Eve at a rented apartment. Gunshots followed, leaving three people dead—all of whom reportedly suffered "multiple gunshot wounds"—and two injured.

According to Adam Ferrise of Cleveland.com, Biles-Thomas is the only person charged in the shooting. The 24-year-old was arrested in Georgia, where he was stationed as an active member of the U.S. Army.

"The relentless persistence of Cleveland police homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case," Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley said in a statement, per Ferrise. "It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims."

Biles-Thomas will be arraigned on Sept. 13 at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.